I hope you got to go to the Freedom Village Store auction this past Friday night. The theme was camping and while the food and decorations were wonderful (and camping themed), the auction offerings and camaraderie couldn't be beat. Freedom Village Store raised a good amount of money and everyone had a great time.
Now that summer is coming to a close, are you looking for something to do for a couple of hours a week or maybe just one day every other week? Come join the friendly and helpful volunteer team at the Freedom Village Store.
Freedom Village Store is staffed by all volunteers who are committed to our community and enjoy socializing. Without our volunteers there would be no Freedom Village Store. With COVID restrictions easing, many of our volunteers are headed to visit family and enjoy warmer climates this winter. With a greater pool for the already fantastic group of volunteers, the store will be able to remain open this winter.
Please consider joining the staff of the Freedom Village Store. This Friday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, come join in as Kate hosts “Coffee with Kate,” coffee, breakfast goodies and a chance to learn more about volunteering. This is for both new and current volunteers.
The South Eaton Meeting House community yard sale is coming up on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by to browse the treasures and support the preservation efforts. They are located at the corner of Towle House and Burnham Roads in Eaton or at the other end of Watson Hill Road off Cushing Corner Road in Freedom. Hope to see you there.
Kids are back in school right around the corner. Remember to stop for those buses when they are stopped to let a student on or off.
