I hope you got to go to the Freedom Village Store auction this past Friday night. The theme was camping and while the food and decorations were wonderful (and camping themed), the auction offerings and camaraderie couldn't be beat. Freedom Village Store raised a good amount of money and everyone had a great time.

Now that summer is coming to a close, are you looking for something to do for a couple of hours a week or maybe just one day every other week? Come join the friendly and helpful volunteer team at the Freedom Village Store.

