I guess I’ll just start with Halloween which is such a fun holiday, and I hope you little trick or treaters had good luck filling your buckets. No tricks, right? As I drive around the area, I smile so often at the wonderful Halloween decorations, even if they are “over the top.” My favorite around this town is the big red house next to the Eaton Town Hall. The Hicks family went all out with a huge purple witch and all sorts of scary or fun things all over their front yard. Kudos to everyone who decorated and made us all laugh. We all need to smile and laugh more often.

The South Eaton Meeting House is pleased to announce their annual Thanksgiving service a bit earlier this year to capture the warmth of the season and, hopefully, the weather. Save the date of Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. Pastor Mary Edes will be ministering with her usual humorous, heartfelt and poignant sermon, that leaves us feeling connected to all that is good and right in this world. We are thankful for so much and want to recognize members we have lost in the past two years, who were such a big part of our community. The South Eaton Meeting House is at the junction of Towle Hill Road and Burnham Road in Eaton.

