I guess I’ll just start with Halloween which is such a fun holiday, and I hope you little trick or treaters had good luck filling your buckets. No tricks, right? As I drive around the area, I smile so often at the wonderful Halloween decorations, even if they are “over the top.” My favorite around this town is the big red house next to the Eaton Town Hall. The Hicks family went all out with a huge purple witch and all sorts of scary or fun things all over their front yard. Kudos to everyone who decorated and made us all laugh. We all need to smile and laugh more often.
The South Eaton Meeting House is pleased to announce their annual Thanksgiving service a bit earlier this year to capture the warmth of the season and, hopefully, the weather. Save the date of Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. Pastor Mary Edes will be ministering with her usual humorous, heartfelt and poignant sermon, that leaves us feeling connected to all that is good and right in this world. We are thankful for so much and want to recognize members we have lost in the past two years, who were such a big part of our community. The South Eaton Meeting House is at the junction of Towle Hill Road and Burnham Road in Eaton.
Snowvillage Inn in Eaton will only be open on Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 2 and 3) this week, and then will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to give their staff a week off. Way to go! You can meet Rebecca Klementovich, the artist at SVI for November. Her opening will be this Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Come visit and sample the artist’s hors d’oeuvres. Beverages available to purchase.
In case you hadn’t heard, Friday, Nov. 4, there will be a trip planned for seniors and now is time to sign up. This trip is open to senior residents of Eaton and Freedom. Eaton people will be picked up at our beach at 9:40 a.m. by the van from the Gibson Center. At 10 a.m. they will pick up Freedom people and then off to Apple Acres in Hiram, Maine, for a big shopping opportunity. Lunch will follow at the farm restaurant. Off to the Brownfield Country Market and then leave there at 2 p.m. to return home. Sounds like a fun trip.
If you are a fan of artist Don Gemmecke (as we all are here in Eaton), he will be showing his paintings at the ArtWorks Gallery in Chocorua from Nov. 4 to Dec. 5. The Opening reception will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gallery. Refreshments will be served. You may view all items at the Gallery at 132 White Mt. Highway in Chocorua or on line at 32auctions.com/ArtWorksSilentAuction22 Bidding will be on line this year, so follow the prompts to set up a registration.
It is very important that you vote in this upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. It is our privilege in the USA to have the freedoms denied to so many others, to vote for our elected officials and all our freedoms we enjoy. Make sure to vote.
I’m guessing there will be baked goods on sale as well. Not and make a difference.
There will be a Volunteer Work Day on Foss Mountain on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. Rain date is Sunday, Nov.13. The purpose is to fill holes with bark chips and spread sulfur. Please join us to keep our beautiful Foss so special.
Here is a Forestry Conservation Conversation Not to be Missed: On Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Eaton Town Hall, come see a short film made by Peter Hagerty’s son, “Guards at the Door,” and join a real conversation between Dan Stepanauskas and Peter beginning here: “The forest is a living organism, with plants, animals, and microorganisms all coexisting together symbiotically. So how does one harvest wood yet ensure this fragile balance remains?”
Dave Stepanauskas, Eaton Town Forester for 20 years, practices the sustainable management of forest lands, using light-touch management techniques and imitating nature’s design to achieve the desired results. Peter Hagerty began a love affair of logging with horses on his family’s farm in Porter, Maine, in the mid 1970s. In the past 10 years he has come to see trees differently, and now encourages education about just how much trees are actively doing in offsetting carbon dioxide production.
