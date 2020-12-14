Hey, where’s my snow? I wouldn’t call the few inches we had a week ago a snowstorm, although the amount varied greatly even just here in Eaton. A nice fluffy snow would cheer me up considerably, and I think we all need some good cheer. How about a snow dance?
Max’s Restaurant and Pub at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton continues to offer curbside pickup. Wednesday through Saturday if you’re still leery of inside dining, now you have a delicious alternative. You can place your order by 3 p.m., pay by credit card and drive to the Inn to pick it up from 5 to 6 p.m. Just stop at the curbside pick up sign and Max’s friendly staff will bring the order to the car. Go on their website because the specials will change weekly. You can even order special drinks or wine to go also. Snowvillage Inn will continue to offer the community and visitors an alternative to inside dining as long as this is needed. However, Bob, Nancy and I go out to eat at the Snowvillage Inn on Saturdays, and we do feel very safe and comfortable there.
The Snowvillage Inn was featured in the “Not (quite) home for the holidays” Boston Globe article on Friday, Nov. 27, “With the Presidential Range as a backdrop, the Snowvillage Inn promotes a classic New England Christmas gathering experience.”
According to Jen and Kevin, “We are excited to offer folks an opportunity to experience and old-fashioned Christmas. The inn is decorated for the season and the fireplace in the Main Inn keeps the living room warm, cozy, and relaxing.”
Unfortunately, the good news I shared last week about catching Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan in concert over at Stone Mountain Arts Center, is no longer correct. The Stone Mountain Arts Center will not be doing its Christmas shows this season due to COVID-19. How very sad it is that at a time of the year that most of us like to get together and ring in the holiday season with family and friends, we aren’t able to. I know that everyone will be so happy to bid 2020 good bye, and we pray that 2021 will bring joy, peace, happy days, the the spirit of togetherness once again. Do check out the Stone Mountain website to see how you can buy a real wooden ornament or a set of coasters made from their own wood. Thanks Carol and Jeff.
The Little White Church will resume holding events in the spring of 2021 or as soon as we get the “all clear” that it is safe. In the meantime, we are accepting reservations for weddings and private events in the new year and beyond. You’ll be proud to hear that the new steeple is nearing completion now, and will be shining proudly for all of us. Listen carefully for our beautiful bell - perhaps by Christmas Eve? (Way to go, Thomas)
For all Eaton kids, there is a beautiful box at the post office for all those letters to Santa. (Thank you, Lane.) Carol and I at the post office will make sure that all your precious letters will arrive at the North Pole in time for Christmas delivery.
Down near the post office window, please sign the warrant articles for presentation at the town meeting in March 2021. Signing them just means that with enough signatures, they will get voted on.
Since I am not traveling down to see Freddy, I haven’t been looking for the beautiful trees lit up on our lake and ponds off Route 153. Ken has assured me that his is on, and I think the Harrises might have one. How about the others? If you’re driving down the road, it is amazing that out of the darkness, you can actually see a decorated Christmas tree reflecting on the water. I absolutely love them, so I better go for a ride soon, right? Thanks in advance. Also, many thanks to Jeanne and Ed for decorating our little guard house at the Eaton Town Beach. Keep all your decorations coming, because we need them even more this year.
You can still call the Eaton Village Store for breakfast or lunch on Saturday and Sunday. Because of the assumption of snow falling soon, the take-out window is not going to be available. However, if you want some delicious meals, beer, wine, milk, bread, Eaton Village Store mugs, stuffed animals and T-shirts, just call (603) 447-2043 and Kate and Justin will tell you how to order what you want. They were hoping to have the Store more open, but because of the Post Office delivery, that entrance would be too congested. They would love to fill your orders. Call (603) 447-2403. (Thanks Kate and Justin)
Every holiday needs a little something sweet and Beth Griffin’s handmade organic truffles, chocolates and fudge sauce are a perfect dairy-free and gluten-free choice. Beth’s 85 percent dark chocolate is crafted with fair-trade, sustainable-sourced cacao and is sweetened with local Sap Hound Maine pure maple syrup and/or raw local honey from great Pyr Farm. The holiday truffle flavors include dark fudge, wild raspberry, creamy peanut butter and midnight mint. If you’re looking for a tradition with a twist, you can choose from these chocolate barks: rosemary and candied pine nut with dried cranberries, roasted almond with Himalayan pink salt and for a festive seasonal treat, solstice bark — a dark chocolate beautifully swirled with light white chocolate flavored with nutmeg and medicine flower rum extract.
If you’re a fudge sauce fan, you have to try Beth’s raw cacao fudge sauce. It’s made with three simple ingredients and tastes like heaven. It has been a best seller at summer farmers markets as an ice cream and fresh fruit topping. Now with the weather turning colder, it’s great drizzled over pancakes or stirred into the hot milk of your choice for hot cocoa and into your coffee for a healthier mocha beverage. You can order holiday chocolate on Beth’s website at livingtheplantbasedlife.weebly.com/holiday-chocolate.html or by email at orderpurechocolate@gmail.com. Special orders are welcome and shipping is available. You can find Beth at the winter Tamworth Farmers Market on most Saturdays (weather dependent) from 10 a.m. until noon at the K, Brett School at 881 Tamworth Road in Tamworth. Pre-orders are encouraged. Merry, merry sweets.
To my post office people, please come down to pick up all your packages and packets of mail. Many thanks, from Carol and Nancy.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
