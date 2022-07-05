I hope everyone had a nice July 4 weekend. We lucked out with the weather, for sure. We are all so blessed to live in this great country with all the freedoms we have, and we have such a lovely village with a beautiful lake, church, mountains, rivers, fields, woods and wonderful people. Quelle chance! (I’ve just been listening to a French tape).
The Little White Church at 2371 Eaton Road in Eaton will be hosting Village Harmony on Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. The Teen World Music Ensemble led by Sinead O’Mahoney and Bongani Magatyana from South Africa and Scott Sexton will present songs from Caucasus Georgia, the Balkans, South Africa, American shape-note songs and Renaissance pieces. A free will donation will be accepted at the door for entry. Google Village Harmony for more about the group.
On Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Theo Marty (featured recently on the cover of N.H. Magazine) leads the Akwaaba Traditional Drum and Dance Ensemble in a performance that will undoubtedly raise the roof of the Little White Church. Stay tuned for more music and events to come. For more information on all of these exciting concerts, go to littlewhitechurch.com.
The Eaton Conservation Commission is looking for kids’ drawings of or from Foss Mountain. We send thank you notes and would love some of your kids’ great art for our cards. Send to marniecobbsnh@gmail.com and thanks.
Summertime and the livin’ is sweet. This memo is penned by our own chocolate maker, Beth Griffin: “Dark chocolate paired with fresh berries is one of my favorite simple pleasures in life. Summertime is a time to savor the sweetness of better weather and more time outdoors and even though chocolate can get a little messy, I’m willing to to risk some messy fingers.”
Find Griffin’s chocolate at Tamworth Farmers Market on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon, Cafe Italia in North Conway Village and The Soaking Pot Spa at Settlers Green in North Conway.
From now on, Town Clerk/Tax Collector Heather McKendry, will be following her new hours: every Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon, and 4 to 6 p.m.
I hope you have picked up your beach pass or sticker so you can lounge on our lovely beach and swim in clear lake water. I will do a recap of our July 4 picnic/barbecue in two weeks.
Also, please bear with me and give me some time to think about the huge loss of our beloved NanEB. She was such a treasure and one of the finest ladies to grace this world.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
