Welcome to spring! Yes, I believe this lovely season is really here. We have had many robins in the backyard and our snow drops are rampant out back where the dryer lets out air. The weather has been nice and the snow is rapidly melting. What do you say? Are you ready for spring?
Next weekend, make sure to make reservations at the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton for their Jimmy Buffett Caribbean Island Party with boat drinks, island vibes, Caribbean cuisine and special fruity drinks. Put on your coats and boots and bring along your Hawaiian shirts and sandals, and dance the night away with friends and neighbors. This is always so much fun, and exactly what we all need after a cold winter. Hope to see you there on Friday or Saturday, March 25 and 26. Call (603) 447-2818 and enjoy this live music all night long.
Valley Pride Day is looking for help in Eaton and Glen. Can we step up as a group to provide the necessary help to make Eaton have its own clean-up day on May 7 joining up with Valley Pride Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon? What do you think people? If you have any ideas, let me know at the post office to see if we can get this going here.
Again this year, the Eaton Conservation Commission has funds available to pay part of the cost for Eaton children between the ages of 4 and 16 to attend Tin Mountain Conservation Center summer camps. If interested, contact Judy Fowler at (603) 447-5635 until May 10.
We are looking for people who head into town early from Tuesday to Saturday, to pick up The Conway Daily Suns for the Eaton Village Store as the Sun is short on drivers. The person or persons may contact the Sun and pick up the papers at the Conway library, as we did a month or so ago. Any takers? Many thanks to all you volunteers who have been picking them up at various stores in the mornings. Let me know if you are interested. Everybody looks forward to reading the Sun, up close and personal. How about it?
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.