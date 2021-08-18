Someone said recently that we may have an early fall, which made me ecstatic, since I have not been enjoying the hot, humid days (and nights) that we’ve been experiencing. Fall breezes, pumpkins, Fryeburg Fair, mums, cool nights, that’s for me. I know many of you residents have been enjoying our lovely Crystal Lake, especially during those hot times. Thank you Suzanne and Lane for doing such a great job as beach guards, and we think it was the ducks, not dogs, making a mess on our pristine beach.
Unfortunately, all that hard rain ruined the blueberries at the farms around here. Thanks to the Sorensens for providing us with their berries and flowers this summer. Hopefully, many bakers have frozen the berries to make pies and muffins during the fall and winter.
Seven of us thoroughly enjoyed our delicious dinners up at Snowvillage Inn last Saturday. The breeze kept me very comfortable as I dined on swordfish and pasta. The Inn has been so busy and the staff keeps right on top of everything. Many thanks to you all up there, in the kitchen, behind the bar, hostessing, and serving very happy customers.
Be very careful driving by the Eaton Village Store or trying to cross over to go in the store. With cars parked on both sides of the road, you have to really look both ways to avoid some of the summer tourists who are traveling much too fast. The speed limit is 30 mph in the town.
I hope you have been trying the delicious treats for breakfast and lunch at Eaton Village Store, from burritos to avocado bacon egg sandwiches. Don’t miss those chocolate chip cookies either.
It is fun watching Poppy, who just turned 14 (really), helping out her parents as a waitress or a bus girl or doing dishes or cashing you out. That’s definitely how Ginnie and Kevin McCormack-Lane and Jenny Kelly started out.
Wasn’t it wonderful to see Camp Waukeela open this summer? I hope they created fun things to do inside on those rainy days, but watching the girls have fun and listening to them sing and do cheers just made me feel good. Does anyone remember the Eaton boys’ camp, Camp Wonalancet? This camp was on the opposite side of the lake and closed in the 1970s. For many years when both camps were open, the girls and boys would walk over to the Eaton Village Store to buy frappes and socialize together.
Last weekend, there was a reunion for Camp Wonalancet and you may have seen lots of cars at our church on Saturday. Nan E. B. Is visiting up here for two weeks and I hope you can all get out to see her. Her parents, Alice and Arthur Evans started the boys’ camp many years ago. Camps can provide such powerful memories, which truly last a lifetime.
Amidst the efforts to raise money to fix the steeple at the Little White Church, many families made significant donations to honor their loved ones, living or deceased. Among those honored are Juan Sprague, Mark Paris, Louise “Stevie Ma’am” Thomas, Karen Brisbois, Ella Cunningham, Joan and Don McBrien, Willis Williams, Lizette Snyder, and Florence Stewart Drew. A huge thank you to their families.
By now you must know that Potter Road in Eaton from Route 153 to Greeley Road is closed through Oct. 31, but perhaps it will be done sooner? We can always hope.
Please point out to certain tourists from a neighboring state, that a four-way stop sign means all four lanes have to stop. Whoever was first, goes (and not the car behind it), then the second driver and so on. STOP means STOP. I point to the sign as I proceed when it is my turn. This is at the corner of Ridge Road, Gline’s Hill Road and Route 153.
Nancy E. Williams can be contacted at (603) 447-5635.
