Music continues to be a big part of Sunday worship services at the Bartlett Congregational Church. In addition to the hymns sung by the congregants, the choir continues to offer an anthem each week.
Anyone interested in participating in their choir is welcome. Sandy Hatch and Ellen Hayes also perform wonderful classical music weekly. Hatch is an extremely talented violinist and is accompanied by Hayes, equally talented on the organ. The beautiful string and organ music is a wonderful addition to the service.
A large sum of money was collected last week to help Ukraine refugees. Funds were sent to the Central World Kitchen who provide immediate humanitarian relief. Funds collected will go to feed the refugees from the Ukraine. Collections will continue in April so that the Central World Kitchen will be able to continue their efforts to support the refugees.
The congregants continue to enjoy a fellowship hour following the Sunday worship service. It is clear that everyone is enjoying being back together while having a cup of coffee or tea with a treat.
A special dinner by the church drew a large crowd of congregants and family members of organist Hayes to share her birthday.
The social committee continues to prepare for the Easter egg hunt after the church service on April 10. More activities are being planned for April and May.
Excitement grows as more ministers express interest in the position at the Bartlett Union Congregational Church. Over the next two months, congregants will be able to share in services with the ministers who have expressed an interest in the church. The church will continue to invite local ministers and neighbors to lead Sunday worship.
Charles Monaghan will return on April 3 to lead the service and provide communion blessed by an ordained minister. All are welcome. This follows a wonderful service led by Ray Hodgkins on the parable of the Prodigal Son.
The congregants are finding the opportunity to have both ministers and lay speakers to be a meaningful spiritual opportunity while anticipating the calling of a minister. The Rev. Jonah Mayer will be preaching on Easter Sunday, April 17. All are welcome to join in any and all services.
Knit night is back at the library. Or any other "needlework night." Join them at the Bartlett Public Library on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The library is open until 8 p.m. on Mondays so feel free to drop-in or depart on your own schedule. They hope to see you Tuesday, April 4, when they get the ball rolling.
Have a great week and hopefully we will get to enjoy some warmer weather soon. If you can, take time to spend with your family this week. Children are our greatest gift.
