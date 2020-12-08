On Sunday, Dec. 6, Bartlett lit the annual Christmas tree. The beautiful balsam fir tree was donated by Pat Quinn and Brad Arnold of Bartlett. The tree was planted by them about 15 years ago, from a tree they found in the forest. What a beautiful tree it is. The event was streamed live on the Bartlett Rec Bara Facebook page for those who wanted to remain home in the warmth of their own home, thanks to Mary Miller for streaming it live for us.
With COVID, the tree lighting took on a different look this year. There was no band or chorus performances at the school prior, no Santa and no cookies or hot chocolate. But we did have Summit, his trainer and wagon giving Santa a ride. Summit is a Bernese Mountain Dog and is trained by Lynn Jones of Bartlett. They are a great addition to our annual tree lighting.
The tree is set on a timer and will light up the village center from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day into the first of the year. Bartlett Rec also changed out the icicle lights this year. The memory light tree is lit and under the gazebo shining bright.
There are many to thank for the annual tree lighting this year. Thanks to Connor Rothen, Chris Walcott, Steve Hempel and Stephen Libby for taking down the tree. Once the tree was down it was loaded onto a large trailer and moved to the park. It reminded me of watching the Rockefeller tree arrive. Traffic stopped and watched.
Once the tree was in the park, it was hoisted into the tree stand by Joe Peters. The Josiah Bartlett Elementary School tree stand was placed by Greg Allen. Rope holders, stump trimmers and tuggers to get it into the tree stand were provided by Chris Walcott, Connor Rothen, Steve Hempel, Stephen Libby and Samantha Yalenezian.
Kat and Sean of Emerald Tree Experts placed all the lights on the tree. Once the lights were on, Stephen Libby set the panels and the timers for the lighting going forward. It takes a village. Thanks to all who make this day special. I hope that you all have a very Merry Christmas.
Bartlett Recreation also wanted to thank our firefighters and first responders for their service to our community. Two wreaths were donated to the Glen Fire Station and the Bartlett Village Station. Thank you for your service to our communities.
Thank you Annette for all you do for this town, we are truly blessed to have you as the recreation director. Christmas for many will look very different this year. Just know that next year will be twice as much fun.
Stay home and stay safe. Have a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
