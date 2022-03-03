Kathy Golding was absent from the March 2 selectmen’s meeting due to illness. Selectmen Jennifer Spofford, Kelly Robitaile and Town Administrator Kelley Collins were there as were Ed Alkalay and Dorothy Solomon.
Among the items discussed was the naming of the private road that had led to the Waldorf School. Its new name is Love Joy Hill.
The Center Conway Baptist Church has requested and been granted the use of Town Hall to celebrate its 30th year anniversary. Albany Town Hall was used by the church in its early years.
There was a long discussion regarding short-term rentals with both pros and cons. At this time there are no known problems existing in Albany.
With voting and town meeting day coming up on Tuesday, March 8, the selectmen prepared the meeting room for the event. Ballot voting begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Town meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Residents may pick up the Town Report at Town Hall on Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There are several town office positions that will appear on the ballot: town moderator, two town selectmen, town clerk/tax collector, treasurer, cemetery trustee, trustee of the trust fund, supervisor of the checklist, two school board members, school board clerk, school board treasurer, school board moderator, planning board member and conservation commission member. Some may not have names of those running so you may write in a name.
As of 2022 town tax billing will be twice a year. The first bill will be mailed at the end of May. The second tax bill will be mailed at the end of October.
Gibson Center: Virtual performance on March 29 after lunch with POP’s Motown. Dance the night away.
The Gibson Center is sponsoring a “Staying Warm, Safe and Dry” program. Learn more about it at gibsoncenter.org/staying-warm-safe-dry-program. If you are in need of a ride you can schedule a door-to-door ride by calling Penny at (603) 356-3231 giving her at least 24-hours prior notice.
AARP Tax Aide Service has moved to the Pope Memorial Library. You may still make arrangements for scheduling an appointment by calling 211, giving them your zip code and name. You may also schedule a ride to the library for your existing appointment by call the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
Library: March 10 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Zoom event with Dr. Eric Shelov as he discusses what goes into the Clinical Trial Process. Go online to conwaypubliclibrary.org to sign up for this event.
Best wishes to Mary and Arthur Levitt for a speedy recovery; he from illness and she falls.
It’s March and that means spring is on its way. We have to keep a positive outlook.
Keep happy and healthy.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
