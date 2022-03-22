On March 8, Albany held its annual town elections and town meeting. Dealing with elections first, the number of voters was low.
The doors opened at 10 a.m. and after three hours just 10 people had voted.
By closing time (6 p.m.), 54 people had voted. Supervisors of the checklist, town selectmen and town officials were on hand began the count, which would be announced at the town meeting.
The results: town moderator, Ed Alkalay; selectman, three-year term, Jennifer Spofford; selectman, one-year term, Kelly Robitaille; town clerk, Sandra Vizard; treasurer, Cathy Carrier; cemetery trustee, three years, Colleen Cormack; trustee of trust fund, three years, Colleen Cormack; trustee of trust fund, two years, Megan Bailey; supervisor of checklist, six years, Paula Vaughan; and supervisor of checklist, one year, Cindy Barnicut.
The school meeting began at 7 p.m. with board members Kevin Richard, Tim Sorgi, Curtis Coleman and Dan Biachino seated at the table. Ed Alkalay presided as moderator as he had been re-elected.
There were 15 people in the audience. Stan Solomon asked questions of the board regarding a cooperative school district and psychological services. There were few other questioners.
On the ballot, Article 6 to raise $1,712,823 in support of the schools passed and Article 7 to raise $15,000 for the Capital Reserve Fund also passed. The meeting was over by 7:35 p.m.
Town meeting followed with Jennifer Spofford, Kelly Robitaille, Kelley Collins and Sandy Vizard seated at the table. There were 16 people in the audience.
The only article that was questioned (done by Peter DonKonics) was Article 13 regarding Valley Vision’s broadcast of Albany meetings.
All articles passed.
Valley Vision will air meetings on its channel.
Gibson Center news: Mask wearing will be optional starting next week except on the bus for those who use it for transportation. M&D Productions is offering tickets for their shows which start in May. Call Penny (356-3231) for more information.
Conway Library: Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m. Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes presents a class for beginner gardeners on growing your own food.
There is good news to report regarding Mary Leavitt’s and Kathy Golding’s health. Both are in recovery. It appears spring is bringing good vibes to Albany.
Keep well, be happy and enjoy the good weather outdoors.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.