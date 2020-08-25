The supervisors of the checklist will be holding a session on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Albany Town Hall from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for voter registration only. Any changes to party affiliation may not be completed until after the Sept. 8 state primary election.
Applicants for voter registration must bring proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile. Qualified applicants who do not possess proof, or do not bring proof with them, may register if they sign an affidavit attesting to their qualifications for identity, age and citizenship.
For those who cannot attend this session, forms are available online at sos/nh/gov/. Submit the application to your town clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
At the Aug. 12 selectmen’s meeting, Selectman Rick Hiland, Selectman Cathy Ryan, Town Administrator Kelley Collins, member of the chapel committee, Peter Donkonics and Sheriff Dominic Richardi were physically at town hall, though only one at a time. On the phone were Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
Donkonics was there to give the selectmen an update of his work as a member of the Chapel Committee. He suggested that the town counsel get involved in dissolving the historical society which is a 501(c)(3). The town attorney has advised that there is no mechanism under the Municipal Budget Law that allows the town to open money on the Historical Society unless the Legislative Body so votes at Town Meeting.
According to Hiland, the town cannot dissolve the Historical Society unless there are members left. The bylaws and articles of incorporation will be sent to the attorney. Donkonics is willing to assist with this.
He further reported on the ideas the chapel committee discussed regarding future usage of the building: holding weddings, town group meetings, art gallery, concerts, and other types of gatherings. However, no actions can be taken until the items abandoned by the defunct Albany Historical Society is finalized.
After Donkonics left, Sheriff Richardi came into the meeting. He thanked the selectmen for their letter of support to his department. They discussed the problem of camping, drinking and camp fires at Lower Falls. The sheriff suggested dedicating one four-hour patrol to that area for summer weekends and decreasing the patrol in winter to save some money. On another topic, Hiland told the sheriff that there will be some “no parking” signs added to Ferncroft Road in the next few weeks.
The next topic taken up by the selectmen was to set future selectmen’s meeting dates for Sept. 2, 16 and 30, and Oct. 7 and 21.
There was a discussion regarding the completion of the Memo of Agreement (MOA) for the Federal Land Access Program (FLAP) if Albany is to get any funding for rebuilding of roads that are failing. FLAP wants to do a geological sampling in September.
The selectmen were reminded that HEB thought it would cost $500K to rebuild the road. The feds estimate the cost at $1.3 million. The study should tell just who is correct. Albany’s share of the cost is $21,060. The selectmen voted to authorize the chairman to approve and sign the MOA for the FLAP grant and then voted to expend $21,060 from the general fund through the Expendable Trust Fund.
Next, the selectmen accepted the resignation of Kathy Golding as deputy town clerk/tax collector. They then also reluctantly accepted the resignation of Ryan effective immediately. She was then appointed deputy town clerk tax collector at the rate of $20 per hour effective as of Aug. 13.
At the Aug. 19 selectmen’s meeting, Hiland, Building Permit Administrator, Peter Carboni and Collins were physically in the room. On the phone were Ferris, Conway Library Director David Smolen, Conway Library Trustee Julie Laracy, Andy Davis, Doug McGiver of Wonalancet, Bruce Larson and Kathleen Bird.
The meeting began with a discussion of Albany’s use of the Conway Public Library. Smolen noted that Albany’s citizens have been library users for many years. According to his records, 105 library cards have been issued to Albany at a cost to the town of $80 per account.
In order to get a card, each person must bring in a voucher from the town and proof of residency such as a driver’s license or a utility bill showing a physical address. When the card expires at the beginning of the year, this information must be verified again. Each card is considered a family card, so the exact number of people using each card is not known.
As of Aug. 20, Albany users represented 6 percent of the library’s users. The library board would like to establish a written contract with Albany, and Hiland agreed to sit down with Smolen. There is money in the town’s budget to do this. Both parties had praise for the library’s staff, who have worked hard during this pandemic to provide service to patrons of the library.
Presently, there is a vacancy on the select board in town. Please consider sending a letter of interest to fill the vacant selectmen’s seat until the March 2021 town elections. Send your letter to: Town Administrator, 1972-B NH Route 16, Albany, NH 03818.
The selectmen also voted to appoint Mathew Parker to serve as temporary Municipal Clerk (with the intent to become Deputy once there is a vacancy in that office).
The town attorney has issued his opinion regarding the dissolution of Albany’s Historical Society. Albany cannot expend funds to dissolve. Hiland and Dorothy Solomon, Chair of the chapel committee, will meet prior to the next chapel meeting in October to discuss what can be done at this point.
The next meeting of the select board will be Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
