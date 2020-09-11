On Sept. 2, the selectmen met at town hall with Chairman Rick Hiland and Town Administrator Kelly Collins in attendance and Selectman Joe Ferris on the conference call.
Among the topics the selectmen discussed was a question brought up by a service agency regarding funding requests made to the town at town meeting. Given the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, getting signatures will be difficult if not impossible.
However, as Hiland noted, the selectmen have no authority to waive the petition requirement without going through a town meeting vote.
The town hall campus is officially becoming a non-smoking and non-littering area, Signs to advise this have been ordered and will be posted. As at most selectmen meetings there were several business issues taken up.
The meeting was adjourned to Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
There is still a vacancy on the town’s select-board. If you can, please advise the town administrator that you are willing to take on the job until March when you can run for the post in an election.
Sept. 9 was Election Day and Albany residents met their obligations both in person and with write-in ballots. Those who voted in person came wearing masks and followed all rules as prescribed. The day went very well.
Seventy one Republicans cast their ballots in person and four sent their votes in via absentee ballot. The winners in Albany were Chris Sununu with 69 votes for Governor, Corky Messner with 40 votes for U.S. Senator, Matt Mowers with 42 votes for U.S. Representative, Joesph Kenney with 60 votes for Executive Councilor, Jeb Bradley with 64 votes for State Senate.
For the two seats as State Representative/Carroll County District 3 Mark McConkey won with 60 votes and Nicole Nordlund won with 17 votes. For State Representative District 7 Norman Tregenza won with 61 votes. Dominic Richardi got 67 votes for Sheriff, Joseph Costello received 66 votes for County Treasurer, Lisa Scott won with 65 votes for Register of Deeds, Meg Lavender received 64 votes for Register of Probate, David Babson won with 43 votes for County Commissioner District 2 and Matthew Plache got 59 votes for County Commissioner District 3.
On the Democratic side, there were 70 in-person ballots cast and 29 absentee ballots. The winners in Albany were: for governor Andru Volinsky with 56 votes, for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen received 92 votes, for Congress, Chris Pappas received 92 votes, for Executive Councilor Michael Cryans received 84 votes, for State Senator Theresa Swanick received 77 votes, for the two State Rep seats in District 3 Jerry Knirk got 76 votes and Susan Ticehurst 70 votes, and for the State Representative of Carroll District 7 Chris McAleer received 80 votes. Michaela Andruzzi won the seat of County Attorney. Bob Pustell received 69 votes for County Commissioner District 2 and Chip Albee got 79 votes for County Commissioner District 3.
Albany’s votes will be added to all other votes in the state and county and the Republican and Democratic winners will go up against one another in November. Don’t forget to vote either in person or by absentee ballot. It’s your duty as a citizen, it’s important and it’s easy.
In this era of COVID-19, you may get a call from a contact tracer or public health worker informing you that you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease. You may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, to monitor your health and watch for symptoms of the disease.
Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Do not give out your personal information such as your Medicare Number. Hang up and report this by calling (800) MEDICARE.
Take care, wear your mask when out in public, avoid crowds, stay 6 feet from others when among a group. This will keep you healthy and together we will all survive this pandemic.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
