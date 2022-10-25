A great deal has occurred in Albany recently.

At the end of September, Albany hosted a meeting with the N.H. Department of Transportation regarding Route 16 and its safety or lack thereof. Though most of the nearly 50 people who attended were from Albany, there were some from other areas such as Madison, Jackson, Tamworth, etc. Fire districts and the sheriff’s offices were represented as were people who regularly use Route 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.