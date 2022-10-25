At the end of September, Albany hosted a meeting with the N.H. Department of Transportation regarding Route 16 and its safety or lack thereof. Though most of the nearly 50 people who attended were from Albany, there were some from other areas such as Madison, Jackson, Tamworth, etc. Fire districts and the sheriff’s offices were represented as were people who regularly use Route 16.
There were two large maps posted in the back of the room that those in attendance could go to and note where they believed there were problems. Several folks who live directly on Route 16 had horror stories about deadly accidents which they attributed to speeding along the road. Some also thought the road was poorly maintained.
When the meeting ended, the DOT representatives promised to evaluate what they had heard and seen and would get back with some ideas regarding improvements. To date nothing has been heard from them. If you have an idea as to what should be done to make Route 16 a safe and usable road, feel free to let the selectmen know.
Also in late September, there was a primary election was held. Albany has been redistricted and has been moved to the the 2nd Congressional District which includes Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Harts Location, Jackson and Sandwich. Because of this change, our representatives have changed. For example, at this time Chris Pappas is no longer our congressional representative. At this moment, our representative is Annie Kuster.
The ballot on Election Day, Nov. 8, will read as follows:
Governor: Democrat, Tom Sherman; Republican, Chris Sununu; other, Libertarian Kelly Halldorson and Libertarian Karlyn Borysenko.
U.S. Senate: Democrat, Maggie Hassan; Republican, Donald C. Bolduc; other Libertarian, Jeremy Kauffman.
Representatives in Congress: Democrat. Ann McLane Kuster; Republican, Robert Burns.
Executive Councilor: Democrat, Dana Hilliard; Republican, Joseph D. Kenney.
State Senator: Democrat, Bill Marsh; Republican Jeb Bradley.
Two State Representatives: Democrats, Chris McAleer and Anita Burroughs; Republicans, Gene Chandler and Daniel Bacon Jr.
Sheriff: Domenic Ricardi.
County Attorney: Democrat Michaela O’Rourke Andruzzi.
County Treasurer: Republican Joseph Costello.
Register of Deeds: Lisa Scott.
Register of Probate: Democrat Ed Butler; Republican Meg Lavender
County Commissioner 1st District: Democrat Adam Heard; Republican Terry McCarthy.
County Commissioner 3rd District: Democrat Theresa Swanick; Republican Matthew Plache.
There are two Constitutional Amendment questions on the ballot as proposed by the General Court:
1. Are you in favor of amending Articles 71 and 81 of the second part of the constitution to read as follows: (Art. 71. (County Treasurers, County Attorneys, Sheriffs, and Registers of Deeds Elected.) The county treasurers, county attorneys, sheriffs and registers of deeds shall be elected by the inhabitants of the several towns, in the several counties in the State, according to the method now practiced, and the laws of the state, provided nevertheless the legislature shall have authority to alter the manner of certifying the votes, and the mode of electing those officers; but not so as to deprive the people of the right they now have of electing them.
(Art.) 81. (Judges Not to Act as Counsel.) No judge shall be of counsel, act as advocate, or receive any fees as advocate or counsel, in the probate business which is pending , or may be brought into any court of probate in the county of which he or she is judge. (*Passed by the N.H. House 294 Yes 43 No; Passed by the Senate 21 Yes 3 No) CACR 21.
Question Proposed pursuant to Part 11, Article 100 of the New Hampshire Constitution.
2. “Shall there be a convention to amend or revise the constitution?”
As many are aware, Aunty Cindy of Albany Pet Care, her husband Peter Carboni and their daughter are moving to Florida. Cindy has sold the business, which will continue to operate, and Peter has left his position in Albany. Cindy’s position on the Albany Supervisors of the Checklist board has been taken by Barbara Alkalay.
Halloween is fast approaching. Enjoy the humor and help spread the fun for all.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
