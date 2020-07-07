The selectmen met on June 17 on live-stream and on conference call (check how to do this by going online to townofalbany.nh).
In person were Chairman Rick Hiland, Selectman Cathy Ryan, and Town Administrator Kelley Collins. On the phone were Selectman Joe Ferris and Dorothy Solomon.
Among the items discussed and voted on was the appointment of Kelley Collins as welfare administrator for the town and the reappointment of Sara Young Knox to represent Albany on the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. They also voted to let the selectmen sign a tax anticipation note, which allows the town to borrow up to $400,000 if necessary.
The selectmen also accepted the resignation of Paul Brown as a cemetery trustee.
There was discussion regarding the request of the large meeting room at town hall for use by the U.S. Census Bureau for training purposes in August. Since town hall is not fully open due to COVID-19 the board has put this on the table for decision at a later date.
Regarding the broadband issue, State Sen. Jeb Bradley has asked Hiland to put together a proposal for Carroll County Broadband to apply for a portion of the $50 million that Gov. Chris Sununu has made available to increase broadband services in the state. The request is for a bit over $11 million. Hiland believes if this could be done it would not impact the taxpayers. Presently, the survey for the feasibility study is almost completed.
The selectmen met in the “now usual manner” on July 1 with Hiland, Ryan and Collins at town hall. Also in attendance was Moderator Ed Alkalay. On the telephone was Solomon. Ferris was excused.
Alkalay attended to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections in September and November. In as much as the state is allowing absentee balloting for both elections, he would like a message regarding this on the sign outside town hall.
Additionally, he felt something should be noted on the town website. He is willing to write the message. He would also like a link to the Secretary of State’s office included on the website for requesting an absentee ballot. And he has asked that there be notifications in this, the town column, regarding absentee ballots…and that it be done often.
He then brought up the in-person voting at town hall noting that it should be as safe as possible. Solomon added that she had learned at a recent meeting in Concord of supervisors of the checklist that the state will issue large shields such as seen at banks, drug stores, etc., to protect town workers. Hiland replied that the town has six gallons of hand sanitizer, N95 masks and surgical masks and plenty of gloves in addition to some face shields. There is probably a need for some boxes of pencils though for voting though.
Alkalay then mentioned drive-through voting. He’s checked with Coleman and found that there are federal regulations that would prohibit drive-throughs on his property, though the town could legally use the town hall for drive through voting.
However, Alkalay does not think the town has the room to make this successful. He suggested checking with the insurance company to see what our coverage would be if we used the White Mountain Waldorf School property instead.
In any case, there would be a need for special lighting. He suggested instead that the town encourage people to vote by mail. As moderator, he intends to set up a meeting in the next few weeks with the town clerk, selectmen, supervisors and ballot clerks to go over the voting process.
The selectmen discussed “no parking” signs for Wonalancet. An email will be sent to Philip Walsh to provide him with Albany’s parking policy and wording on our signs. Since Ferncroft is a dirt road, Albany cannot use pavement as a description for parking. Chairman Hiland will speak with Deputy Rowe about enforcement before sending the email.
With regard to Carroll County Broadband, Hiland reported that the survey is available to complete until the end of July. He will be meeting with the County Delegation and has brought Steve Knox up to date on the survey’s progress. To complete the Carroll County Broadband Survey, go to: nccouncil.org/broadband to file your opinion and information.
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
