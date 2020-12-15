There was a brief selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 25. In person at the meeting were Chairman Rick Hiland and Selectman Glenn Zeiders. On the phone were Selectman Joe Ferris, Town Administrator Kelley Collins and Chapel Chair Dorothy Solomon. The selectmen were meeting to review the checks that were to be paid at this time in as much as the amounts were large. The largest check for over $200,000 would be going to Conway School District. All payments were discussed and OK'd.
Solomon informed the selectmen that she had gotten a copy of the deed to the chapel. The chapel was deeded over to the town of Albany in the 19th century from the Chocorua Sunday School Association with several stipulations. The selectmen decided to send the deed to the town attorney for an opinion as to the town’s compliance with the conditions stated in the deed.
The Dec. 9 selectmen’s work meeting began at 4:30 p.m. with Hiland, Zeiders, Road Agent Curtis Coleman, Treasurer Chuck Merrow, Town Clerk/Tax Collector Cathy Ryan and Collins physically in town hall, while Ferris and Solomon attending via the phone.
First on the agenda was the setting of selectmen’s meetings for January. The two dates are Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. The board is considering moving the meeting time from 5:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in as much as the winter months can be problematic because of weather and darkness.
The budget work session began with Coleman. The 2020 expenditures to date and the proposed 2021 were reviewed. Coleman was comfortable with keeping the budget as presented. Paving is the biggest cost and there was discussion on doing bigger jobs each year to save money in the long run. This would require bank loans. Hiland will look into this idea.
Next, the selectmen met with Ryan.
Then the board went through the budget line by line reviewing proposed needs for 2021.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:12 p.m. with the next meeting set for Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Gibson Center: You can help the Meals on Wheels program by purchasing raffle tickets for a basket with Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, cups, cocoa, cookies, candy and love. The cost is $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5. You can pick up your raffle tickets at Lunch to Go Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The Gibson Center is partnering with the Conway Public Library to educate seniors on using computers: how to join socially with family and friends, search for information, and safely participate in telehealth. For more information, call (603) 352-3231.
All of Albany are proud of those students who made the Kennett High School honor role this year. Kudos to: Leah Alkalay, Samuel Alkalay, Sean Carrier, Georgia Coleman, Parker Coleman, Sophia Odell, Lillyanne Provencher, Brady Robitaille, Jonathan Vaughan, Antonio Alexander Villalobos McHone, and Ember West. Keep up the good work!
Deepest condolences to the family of Cynthia Hansen who died at the end of November after a long battle with cancer.
It’s time to look forward to the end of year holidays. Though these days are far different than past years, we can still have a happy holiday season and a wonderful new year. Let’s do it!
Send your news to Mary Leavitt at (603) 367-9133 or Dorothy Solomon at (603) 447-1199.
