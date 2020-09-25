GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions presented its fifth annual Damsel Scramble, a women-only golf tournament, on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
Each of the two rounds began with mimosas and bidding on caddies.
Top seller was Bryan Dries, followed by Jimmy Yamartino, David Dixon, Dennis Lufkin, Christopher Bellis, Phil Desisto, Dave Barry, S. Miller, Justin Moran, Jerry Montague and Philly Kurt.
The Witch Club claimed the days win. Team members were Helen Shackford, Carey-Ann Lufkin, Kate Roden, Melinda Fallen and Barb White. They were followed by Fairy Tale Felons, Valley Vixens, Quarantini Ladies, Weapons of Grass Destruction, COVID Replacements, Calendar Girls, River Street Royals, Teetas, Dem Damn Damsels, Real Bartlett Housewives, Sassy Lassies and Ladies Tee Time.
Rachel Fecteau won the Long Putt Competition. Winners of the Closest to the Pin contests were Carey-Ann Lufkin and Caryn Pelkey. There were fantastic costumes with the Fairy Tale Felons were deemed the best.
The date has already been set for the sixth annual event: Sept. 19, 2021. Mark your calendars.
Now in its 13th year, Mount Washington Valley Promotions is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote non-profit events and fund-raising endeavors in the Mount Washington Valley area; to cross promote among local non-profits; to increase local support for non-profits; to ease the marketing workload of volunteer board members; to increase public awareness of the local non-profit agencies; to facilitate collaborative non-profit and fund-raising events.
