CONWAY — The board of White Mountains Pride recently made the difficult decision that due to COVID-19 there would not be a Pride Festival. But the board has put together a list of events throughout June to coincide with Pride Month.
On June 1 at 4 p.m. a virtual Drag Queen Story Hour will be available on White Mountains Pride's Facebook page with the original queen of storytelling Reverend Yolanda all the way from New York City.
Then on Sunday, June 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. meet in the courtyard at M&D at the Eastern Slope Playhouse for a chance to socialize with members of White Mountains Pride board. The event will be held in conjunction with M&D and the grand reopening of Smokin' J's Wicked BBQ. Purchase some barbecue and see what's new at M&D.
On Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. there will be an ice cream social at Tricks & Treats in North Conway. Purchase a cool treat and check out White Mountains Pride information table.
On Tuesday, June 15, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Flatbread in North Conway. A percentage of every flatbread purchased, including eat-in or takeout orders, will be donated to White Mountains Pride.
On Saturday, June 19, at 9:30 a.m. a pride hike led by White Mountains Pride board members Amalia Torres and Holly Bartlett. This will be a moderate hike starting from a residence off Westside Road leading to a beautiful waterfall. For more information and to signup, email Bartlett at hollybartlettnh@gmail.com.
There will be another ice cream social on Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tricks & Treats in North Conway. Wear pride clothing and receive a free scoop.
Wrap up Pride Month by joining White Mountains Pride for a night out at M&D at the Eastern Slope Playhouse on July 2 to see "Xanadu." There will be at 6:30pm social hour in the courtyard with showtime at 7:30 p.m.
For more information about White Mountains Pride, go to whitemountainspride.com.
