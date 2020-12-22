JACKSON — Top carvers from around New England will be returning for the 26th annual Great Ice Carvers of New England Invitational Ice Carving Competition at The Wentworth Inn on Monday, Jan. 11, at 10: a.m.
This exciting event allows competitors three hours to transform a 300 pound block of ice into a work of art.
Each participant may have his or her tools of preference, but expect to see chain saws, chisels, picks and blow torches as the birds, animals, buildings and other creations come to life on the front porch of this elegant turn-of-the century New England inn.
Owner and General Manager of The Wentworth, Eleanor Koeppel, “enjoys having all the vacationers, residents and school children at the competition as the participants transform ice into art. The sculptures enhance the beauty of The Wentworth both day and night.”
Several years ago special lighting and display stands were installed for optimum night time viewing of the finished sculptures. Each year hundreds of cars and strollers slowly pass by in the evenings to view these fleeting works of art.
Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second and third prize is an overnight stay for two in one of the Jacuzzi Suites with a fireplace, four course dinner and full country breakfast. There will also be a people’s choice award of $100.
The awards ceremony takes place in the lobby of The Wentworth. Anyone who is interested should contact Kathleen DeVitto, Director of Sales at The Wentworth at (603) 383-2120 or kathleen@thewentworth.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.