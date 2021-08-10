GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions will be presenting the sixth annual Damsel Scramble Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen. This will be a women only Executive 9-Hole Event beginning with mimosas and muffins.
Men will be auctioned as caddies prior to tee offs and there are two tee times. The 11 a.m. tee off will be filled first, with the 1 p.m. filled later. Entry fee includes golf, awards and a barbecue lunch.
Players must register in advance, as there is only space for 18 teams of five. The registration price is $40 per player before Sept. 1 ($50 after Sept. 1) and includes all of the above plus a team goody bag and team photo.
Contact Lisa DuFault by email at valleypromotions@gmail.com for forms and details or register online through the Damsel Scramble page of the website, valleypromotions.net. Sponsors, prizes, swag and caddies are still being sought, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.