ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering nature programs in October.
The Environmental Book Group will be discussing “Last Child in the Woods,” by Richard Louv, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m.
“Last Child in the Woods” is the first book to bring together a new and growing body of research indicating that direct exposure to nature is essential for healthy childhood development and for the physical and emotional health of children and adults.
It’s sponsored in part by the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
The online program “Edible and Toxic Fungi of the Northeast: Evening Program” will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.
Over 4,000 species of fungi grace our Northeast forests, fields and shores. Dr. Rick Van de Poll has been studying this fascinating group of organisms since 1976 and, in the words of a colleague, has become one of the foremost “emissaries of the kingdom.” Join “Dr. V” on an exploration of the most common, edible mushrooms as well as their toxic look-alikes. Learn why eating mushrooms can improve your health and nutrition, and help keep you fit as you spend all that time bending over in the woods.
The field program “Edible and Toxic Fungi of the Northeast: Field Program” on Sunday, Oct. 11, with two sessions from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
What’s popped up this fall in Tin Mountain’s Rockwell Sanctuary? Join Tin Mountain’s Research Director, Rick Van de Poll, as he introduces us to the world of fungi. Bring a hand lens (or borrow one from Tin Mountain) and a snack / beverage.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Call (603) 447-6991 to make a reservation and let them know which time you prefer.
Links to the online programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program. Unless stated otherwise, the suggested donation/contributions for programs is $5 per person. Members are free. Go to the Support Us button on the website to contribute to the Nature Program Series.
