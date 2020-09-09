ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering online nature program and field trips.
The field program "Ossipee Pine Barrens Bird Walk" will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Join in for a walk at the Ossipee Pine Barrens with lifelong birder Will Broussard who will lead us through this unique habitat on the lookout for southbound migrant warblers, flycatchers and other songbirds. Tips for identification of fall-plumaged birds will be discussed. Plan accordingly for 2.5 hours spent outside on foot.
The North Country Program Series "Saturn and Stars Astronomy Field Program" will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 725 North Road in Shelburne.
Join Teacher Naturalist Matt Maloney for an introduction to the late summer night sky. Utilizing a telescope and laser pointer, participants will look at the amazing rings on Saturn, see the crescent moon as it sets and navigate our way through the celestial dome by learning the fall constellations. Space is limited. Reservations required by calling (603) 447-6991.
The North Country Nature Series is sponsored in part by the Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund at the NH Charitable Foundation
The online program "Flocks of Fall: Warbler Talk" will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.
Lifelong birder Broussard will help participants prepare for fall migration with tips for identifying common and not-so-common warblers headed south for winter. Aspects of autumn identification will be examined including plumage and foraging behavior.
Weekly bird walks leaving from Valley Cross Road in Jackson, will take place at 8 a.m. every Thursday in September.
A Presidential Rail Trail bird walk in Gorham will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Broussard who will a walk through mixed forest and field habitats looking for southbound migrant songbirds. Reservations required. Space is limited.
The online program "Hawk Talk" will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.
Chris Lewey, Raven Interpretive Programs, will discuss common migrating hawks of the northeast. The program will cover basic identification marks, flight, behavior, and sightings of hawks.
Zoom links to the online programs will be posted on tinmountain.org the week of the program.
Unless stated otherwise, the suggested donation/contributions for programs is $5 per person. Members are free. Go to the Support Us button on the website to contribute to the Nature Program Series.
