ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be presenting field programs in February.
The "Winter Tree ID" field program will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Winter presents a big challenge when trying to identify trees. After the often used diagnostic leaves have fallen, only the bark, branches and sometimes buds are left as clues for you to decipher and identify the tree.
Naturalist and forester Dave Govatski joins Tin Mountain Conservation Center for a two-hour program on winter tree identification. Govatski will teach participants about the unique characteristics and identifiers for the regions trees, both deciduous and coniferous.
He’ll also address twig characteristics, branch arrangement and types of bark, all of which can be used to identify trees in winter. This program is appropriate for all levels. Dress for the weather and bring a snack and beverage. Advanced registration required.
The cost is free members, $15 for non-members and $25 per household.
The "Winter Birds of Plum Island" field trip on Friday, Feb. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snowy owls, horned larks, short-eared owls and northern shrikes are just some of the interesting birds we hope to see during this winter field trip to Plum Island. Be sure to bring your binoculars, a hearty lunch and beverage. Dress for the weather as we head south to Parker River Wildlife Refuge. Pre-registration is required. Register online at tinmountain.org.
The cost is free members, $15 for non-members and $25 per household.
There will be a winter camp from Feb. 22-25. Go to tinmountain.org for more information.
The field program "Winter Tracks Family Snowshoe Exploration" will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Who’s been here? Was it a fox, a bobcat, or even a fisher? Learn basic track patterns and enjoy an afternoon outside with your family at Tin Mountain’s Rockwell Sanctuary in Albany.
The recent snowfall will make finding tracks fun and easy. All ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. Dress warm and bring snowshoes or borrow ours. Register (in advance) online at tinmountain.org.
The cost is free members, $15 for non-members and $25 per household.
