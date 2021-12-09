ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting birding programs in December.
The online program "Winter Bird Ecology" will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
Brush up on your winter bird identification as Tin Mountain review local winter bird field marks as well as pass on a few bird feeding tips for the winter season ahead. This program is a great refresher for the fast approaching Christmas Bird Count.
Go to tinmountain.org for the Zoom link.
The field program "Christmas Bird Count" will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, all day.
Join Tin Mountain for the 33rd annual North Conway Christmas Bird Count. Observers are needed for traveling routes by foot, cross country skis, snowshoes, or by car. You can also tally birds at your feeder. All birding levels are welcome. Email Katie Lewis at Klewis@tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991 to participate.
