ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be offering online and field programs in October.
The online program “Environmental Book Group: A World on the Wing” will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.
Bird migration entails almost unfathomable endurance, avoiding dehydration, and orientation skills tied to the earth’s magnetic field. “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul introduces readers to the scientists, researchers and bird lovers studying and trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges.
All are welcome. You don’t need to have finished to book (or even started it). Join on Oct. 14 for a special program with the author.
Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group is sponsored in part by White Birch Books
The online program “Fantastic Fungi I Have Loved and Known” is on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
Join mycologist Dr. Rick Van de Poll for a Thursday evening photographic tour of the fantastic (and infamous) fungi of New Hampshire followed by a walk the following weekend.
Dive into the microscopic world of fungal growth and development, meet up with mycelium and mycorrhiza, and learn how to separate the edible from the poisonous, the common from the rare, as well as how to prepare mushrooms for winter consumption long after they have retreated underground.
An additional guided walk on Oct. 17 will infect the beginner and the practiced amateur with fun-filled facts about our most mysterious kingdom of organisms on the planet.
The online program Author Series will be on Weidensaul’s “A World on the Wing” on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.
Tin Mountain is excited to host acclaimed ornithologist and author Scott Weidensaul for this virtual program.
Scott will be presenting and sharing information about his second book, “A World on the Wing,” in which he explores both the science and wonder of global bird migration.
Even as scientists make astounding discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross immense oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch, humans have brought many migrants to the brink.
The program fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Register online at tinmountain.org.
The field program “Fantastic Fungi I Have Loved and Known” is on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Join mycologist Van de Poll for this field session to apply all you learned during his evening program and experience the fantastic (and infamous) fungi of New Hampshire.
This guided walk will interest everyone from the beginner to the experienced. Come learn some fun-filled facts about the most mysterious kingdom of organisms on the planet.
