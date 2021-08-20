TAMWORTH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently donated $5,000 to The Community School in Tamworth to provide financial support for their 2021 summer camp program.
The program, which also receives grant money from the Tamworth Foundation, is free to Tamworth residents. Children from surroundings towns, including Albany, Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee and Sandwich can also enroll at a cost.
MVSB’s donation will help offset that cost for local campers.
The Community School’s summer day camp offers five sessions between the months of July and August for campers ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. Attendees select up to four activities to participate in from cooking or crafting to horseback riding or ukulele lessons, they offer an extensive variety of programming to keep kids entertained and engaged.
“We know it’s been an especially challenging year for local families, balancing remote learning and a shortage in childcare options,” said Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank. “We’re so pleased that this contribution will help to ease some of that burden for parents and give more children a chance to participate in the many creative and entertaining activities The Community School offers.”
In typical years, The Community School plans for about 15 campers, but with limited openings and opportunities in the area, over 105 enrolled for 2021, and they have reached their capacity for the year. Because many of the children qualify for free and reduced lunch it was important to the school that they also provide healthy meals, which greatly adds to their operating costs and need.
“We are so grateful for community partners like Meredith Village Savings Bank,” said Lianne Prentice, director of The Community School. “It would have been especially challenging to meet the increased demand for summer camp this year without their support.”
Founded in 1989, The Community School served for 30 years as a day school, fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The School is currently transitioning to a semester boarding program for students in grades 11 and 12, or for those exploring a gap year with plans to re-open in 2023.
The program will encourage students to immerse themselves in solving community-based problems, while maintaining academic progress which allows for a seamless integration back to their sending school. Their curriculum is intellectually rigorous while simultaneously cultivating hope and requires that students collaborate with peers and members of our regional towns.
For more information, go to communityschoolnh.net.
Unlike a stock bank, MVSB is a mutual savings bank that operates for the benefit of its depositors, borrowers, and surrounding communities. As a result, MVSB has remained steadfast in fostering the economic health and well-being of the community since it was founded in 1869.
For over 150, Meredith Village Savings Bank has served the people, businesses, non-profits, and municipalities of Central New Hampshire. MVSB and its employees are guided by accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship. To learn more, visit any local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call (800) 922-6872 or go to mvsb.com.
