Starting Point is now accepting applications for volunteers.
Training begins via Zoom on July 28. All are welcome to attend the orientation to learn more about the agency’s work in Carroll County. If you are moved to make a difference in your community either through direct service work or project-based efforts Starting Point welcomes you to become part the team.
A commitment to 20 hours of in-person training (achieved through Zoom conferencing) in accordance to NH RSA, will be provided to help you hone your skills and broaden your understanding of the complex issues related to domestic and sexual violence, trafficking and stalking.
Starting Point’s volunteer program offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities in child, court, hospital and personal advocacy and crisis-line work as well as outreach and development work. On-going training and supervision will help you make a difference.
As a bonus to those building their work experiences, having Starting Point on your resume will be a standout to future employers. Retirees can both contribute their expertise and branch out into new avenues with the support of the volunteer training. A long-time volunteer at Starting Point says the experienced “opened my eyes and filled my heart.”
For more information or to register for the upcoming training please email raetha@startingpointnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.