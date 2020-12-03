The Squam Lakes Association will be holding a virtual gathering to share and write nature inspired poetry on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The association asks that you bring a favorite piece of nature-inspired poetry to share during this time, as well as a pen and paper. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to use at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5.
After reading a few poems together, Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member, Kodi Frost, will introduce two prompts to encourage you to create several pieces of poetry of your own. Then if folks are inspired, they are welcome to share their poems.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, go to squamlakes.org or contact the Squam Lakes Association directly (603-968-7336).
The association offers Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members at the Squam Lakes Association who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.
The Squam Lakes Association will also be hosting "Squam At Night," a virtual discussion on what plants and animals do at night in and around Squam Lake, on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 2 p.m.
All ages are welcome. Registration is required. Register by going to squamlakes.org or calling (603) 968-7336. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to use at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12th.
The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the Squam Lakes Association promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.