CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be offering new sessions of Learn to Skate group lessons starting Sunday, Sept. 12. Group lessons will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays with options for skills development and practice ice time from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Club members can also purchase punch cards for practice ice time and private lesson times on Wednesdays following public ice time.
Learn to Skate USA class lessons are available for children aged 5 and up and will include Basic 1 through Freeskate 6 and Adult 1 through Adult 6. All students will be required to wear a mask, be able to skate 6 feet away from other skaters and have pre-registered and completed all paperwork before coming to class.
Learn to Skate lessons will take place in small groups and include one hour of ice time (20 minutes of lessons and 40 minutes of practice time) and take home off-ice instructions. Additional information and online registration is available at mwvsc.org.
All lessons are held at the Ham Ice Arena at 87 W. Main St. in Conway.
The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is a member of the U.S. Figure Skating Association. Professional instructors teach children and adults of all abilities to skate for fun, competition and a lifetime of experiences within the skating community. Past student skaters have taken what they have learned here onto local, regional, national and collegiate levels of skating competition.
