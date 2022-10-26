Students from Pine Tree Elementary School walk through a ski-pole tunnel during a 2021 re-enactment of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider’s famous arrival in North Conway in 1939. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — On Nov. 1 and 2, fourth-graders from SAU 9 and SAU 13 will board the Conway Scenic Railroad and travel to North Conway to participate in the re-enactment of the 1939 arrival of Austrian Ski Master Hannes Schneider, who came to teach skiing at Cranmore Mountain, enhancing the foundation of the sport of skiing, now a pillar of the state of New Hampshire’s culture and economy.
This special event been named “In Martha’s Memory” in honor of the late Martha Coughlin Corrock. Corrock was a prodigy ski racer from New Hampshire and a superstar in national and international competitions. While working for the New England Ski Museum, she envisioned the school visits to bring the history of skiing to life for the students.
The train ride and subsequent visit to the New England Ski Museum satisfy a unit of elementary school curriculum focusing on the History of the State of New Hampshire.
During the train ride, students will experience an engaging re-enactment by local personalities and, after arriving in North Conway, students exit to Schouler Park where they are greeted by a ski pole archway re-enacting the formal ceremony of the arrival of the Schneider family.
During the rest of the morning, students are guided through three learning stations at the Ski Museum, North Conway Community Center, and the North Conway Country Club. Students learn about the NESM collection and skiing’s place in NH history, use STEM to understand aspects of the skiing experience, and meet local Olympians and other winter sports leaders.
After their field trips and during November, each class creates a presentation and/or exhibit using media technology to be presented at a showcase event on Dec. 6 at the North Conway Community Center. Projects can include reports, videos, artwork, or other means acceptable to the schools. All members of the public and community are invited to attend the Showcase Open House on Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Other presentations will be from New Hampshire elected officials and local leaders in the winter sports industry.
The New England Ski Museum envisions this program as an annual one for all students as part of their required study of New Hampshire history, beginning with SAU 9 and 13, then expanding to other school districts around the state and larger region.
Anyone interested in donning vintage ski attire such as sweaters and old ski pants is encourage to bring their old ski poles to participate in the welcoming ceremonies. On Nov. 1, the train arrives in Schouler Park at 10:30 a.m. and on Nov. 2, the train arrives at 10:15 a.m. To volunteer, or for further information call Corinne Rocco at (603) 986-1141; Betty Newton at (603) 387-5283 or the Eastern Slope Branch of the NESM at (603) 730-5044.
