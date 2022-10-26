11-02-21 Reenactment students walking
Students from Pine Tree Elementary School walk through a ski-pole tunnel during a 2021 re-enactment of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider’s famous arrival in North Conway in 1939. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — On Nov. 1 and 2, fourth-graders from SAU 9 and SAU 13 will board the Conway Scenic Railroad and travel to North Conway to participate in the re-enactment of the 1939 arrival of Austrian Ski Master Hannes Schneider, who came to teach skiing at Cranmore Mountain, enhancing the foundation of the sport of skiing, now a pillar of the state of New Hampshire’s culture and economy.

This special event been named “In Martha’s Memory” in honor of the late Martha Coughlin Corrock. Corrock was a prodigy ski racer from New Hampshire and a superstar in national and international competitions. While working for the New England Ski Museum, she envisioned the school visits to bring the history of skiing to life for the students.

