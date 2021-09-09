SANDWICH — The Samuel H. Wentworth Library in Sandwich will be hosting a service dog demonstration and information program in and around the patio of the Foothills Cafe at 25 Main St. in Sandwich on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.
The rain location is the Pavilion on the Sandwich Fairgrounds. As a consideration to the working dogs, puppies and handlers, the public is asked not to bring their pet dogs.
Three to five dogs and handlers/trainers from ACTS (Assistance Canine Training Services) will talk about raising puppies and training dogs to work with people with a range is challenges.
This program is especially timely as the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act was signed into law on Aug 26 by President Joe Biden during a ceremony attended by a bipartisan group of lawmakers Under the law, the VA will partner with nonprofit organizations for a pilot program in which veterans will be able to train aspiring service dogs.
The dogs will learn how to shield a veteran from an overwhelming crowd or wake them up if they're having a nightmare. These dogs can literally save lives by ameliorating the symptoms of PTSD and thus preventing veteran suicides.
ACTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit training service dogs for people with mobility disabilities that confine them to a wheelchair and facility dogs for professionals using animal assisted therapy in their full-time practices or jobs. They are accredited by Assistance Dogs International and by Animal Assisted Intervention International.
ACTS was founded in 2007 by Dorothy Hyde-Williams in memory of her son Nate who died tragically and unexpectedly in a bicycle accident. The organization still thrives today on the passion that comes from great loss and from believing in something good coming from tragedy. ACTS is proud to be a part of the Nathaniel J. Williams Foundation, created in memory of Nate.
It is a small organization headquartered in the Mount Washington Valley (North Conway) with training centers in Tuftonboro and at the University of Vermont, ACTS can offer the personal services that is desirable in assistance dog training and placement.
ACTS has working service dogs with individuals throughout New England and beyond. Facility dog teams are in schools, counseling centers, day cares, group homes and hospitals. It is worth noting that, while our service dogs profoundly affect the life of one person, our facility dogs touch the lives of many.
All the costs associated with the dog's two-year training period are obtained through our fundraising efforts, grants, sponsorships, donations, and client fees. ACTS tries to keep client fees reasonable; therefore, making other sources of funding critical. For more information, go to assistancecanine.org
If you would like more information on the program and/or library services, call (603) 284-6665 or email sandwichlibrary@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.