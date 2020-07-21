ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center is now accepting registrations for the Alternative Mount Washington Century+.
Individuals and groups, as well as beginner and experienced riders are invited to participate in the fun.
The event begins on Saturday, July 25, the date of the original Mount Washington Century+, and officially ends on Saturday, Aug. 15, the date of the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, another event canceled by the uninvited COVID virus.
Riders are set it up for success, as participants can choose to do it in a day, weekend, week or a combination of any or all of the above.
Go to bikereg.com/mount-washington-century to register for the Alternative Mount Washington Century+. Fill in the information and get ready to have a great and informative ride. Invite your family, friends and fellow cyclists to join in the fun.
For the $50 registration fee, riders will get some of what they will need to complete the ride. The Mt. Washington Century+ Goodie Bag includes: a 40-ounce wide mouth “Parks for All” Hydroflask (retail value $40-$45); the complete Mount Washington Century+ travelogue; a socially distanced approved “make your own GORP kit” and energy snacks.
The goodie bag may include a surprise inside such as a vintage hillclimb T shirt, socks, Tin Mountain memberships and even tickets and discounts for entry into the next Mount Washington Century+.
Tin Mountain hosts and benefits from the Mount Washington Century+ and the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb (MWARBH.org). This year, in an effort to keep riders, staff, and volunteers healthy and well, Tin Mountain has had to modify and cancel these events respectively.
For more information, contact Tin Mountain at info@tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
