Cassandra Varanka

Cassandra Varanka will speak to Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club via Zoom on Jan. 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — Rotary District 7780 Peace Scholar candidate Cassandra Varanka will speak to Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club — the Rotary Club which sponsored her — on Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Varanka is one of 50 winners of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholarship chosen by Rotary International in 2021. She will talk about her past year preparing for her studies starting in March 2023 at the University of Queensland (Australia) Rotary Centre for International Studies in Peace and Conflict Resolution and what she hopes to accomplish during her 18 months abroad.

