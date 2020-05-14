CONWAY — The North Conway Library building will be closed to the public throughout the month of May. But the library will continue its no-contact curbside service and is accepting book returns as usual.
“With the stay-at-home 2.0 order still in place, we have decided to keep the building closed for May and are planning for a phased reopening in June,” Library Director Andrea Masters said. “This timeline works also well for our ongoing construction project where we have to close various areas to the public while we are renovating the original building. For now, we will continue our no-contact curbside pickup of library materials on two days a week.”
Library materials (books, DVDs, magazines) can be reserved online at ncpl.biblionic.com, via email to andrea@northconwaylibrary.com or by calling (603) 356-2961. Online reservations are preferred because patrons will know immediately whether a book or movie is available at the next pickup date or not. If patrons have problems accessing the online catalog, library director Masters is happy to help and walk them through the process via phone or email.
“Many patrons are still confused whether we are accepting book returns,” Masters said. “Yes, we are. And we actually appreciate it when patrons return their checked-out items as soon as possible since we have long waiting lists on many new titles. Once we get a book back, it goes through three to four days of quarantine and then gets wiped off with a disinfectant to offer the best protection for our staff and patrons. Safety is absolutely paramount at the North Conway Library.”
Masters also purchases new books every week, especially the top bestsellers.
“We want to continue to say that at any given week we own at least 70 percent of the New York Times bestseller list — COVID-19 pandemic or not. We are proud of this feat,” Masters said.
This is why the North Conway Library also collaborates with White Birch Books. On their website is a wish list of brand new titles for purchase at the book store. If patrons (or not-yet-patrons for that matter) purchase a book on this list from the book store, read it, and then donate it to the library, it would be a win-win-win: readers get to read a great book, the purchase supports White Birch Books and the library keeps its collection fresh and up-to-date. You can find the wish list at bookshop.org/lists/north-conway-library-wish-list.
As far as reopening plans are concerned, the library considers extending its curbside hours and maybe offering limited library visits by appointment in June. This way, patrons without a computer can see and check out the library collection in person. Any further plans are depending on the recommendations of the Reopening Task Force run by the N.H. State Library.
For more information on the North Conway Public Library and its curbside and other services, go to NorthConwayLibrary.com.
