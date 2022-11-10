Roger Marcoux (center), seen with judge and Valley Mr. Clay Groves and Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault, won in the taste category at the Mount Washington Valley Apple Pie Contest on Nov. 5. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Delaney Kennedy (center), seen with judge and Valley Mr. Clay Groves and Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault, won in the appearence category at the Mount Washington Valley Apple Pie Contest on Nov. 5. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Sophia Goodwin (center) seen with judge and Valley Mr. Clay Groves and Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault, won in the child category at the Mount Washington Valley Apple Pie Contest on Nov. 5. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
BARTLETT — The Mount Washington Valley Apple Pie Contest returned on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a small but tasty selection.
Hosted by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, in junction with the Bartlett Recreation Departments Holiday Craft Fair, eight bakers competed for the three prizes. Adults competitors were Delaney Kennedy, Pam Hale, Annette Libby, Shannon Nartowicz, Roger Marcoux and Peter Marcoux; and children competitors were Sophia Goodwin and Sophia Walsh.
The bakers did not make it easy for judges, Emily Calderwood, Clay Groves and Jake Young, but ultimately the winners were announced. In the child baker category, Goodwin edged out her rival. Kennedy took top honors for appearance, while Roger Marcoux won for taste. Winners received prize baskets with goodies from local businesses.
The Bartlett Apple Pie Contest originated at Dave’s Corner Store about 40 years ago and has had several reincarnations. Valley Promotions hopes to bring it back to the glory days when 30 or more pies were not unusual.
“We would love to expand the event to include three categories, as we have in the Cupcake Battle; Under 16, Home Bakers and Professional Bakers,” said Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault
She urges everyone to “stay tuned” and reports the Cupcake Battle will return on Feb. 26, 2023.
