CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will present “Holiday Stories & Songs” for its annual Holiday on Ice Show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ham Arena at 87 W. Main St. in Conway. The show will start promptly at 5 p.m. and feature solo and group skating performances to holiday-themed music by members of the Club along with guest performances.
Admission is free courtesy of Community Celebrations. Seating is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis at the door. Admission includes free decorated holiday cookies to go and one free admission ticket to a future public skating session at the Ham Arena.
In accordance with U.S. Figure Skating Association safety protocols, masking will be required at this event and masks will be available.
For more information, visit MWVSC.org or email mwvscinfo@gmail.com.
