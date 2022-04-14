MADISON — Madison’s Department of Public Works and town officials will share how they were able to reduce salt use and save money this winter using a salt brining system and truck on Tuesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to noon.
The program will be held at the Madison Department of Public Works located at 1923 Village Road in Madison, adjacent to the Madison Elementary School.
Brining is a process that liquefies salt before it is applied to roadways and has been found to be more effective at melting ice and snow while reducing road salt applications by more than 50 percent.
This program is free and open to the public, geared towards town officials, road agents, private contractors, watershed associations and others interested in reducing salt use. Rre-register for the program, by contacting education@gmcg.org as space is limited.
This program is a collaboration between Madison, GMCG, Saco Headwaters Alliance and UNH Technology Transfer Center. Program participants receive 1 Environmental Roads Scholar hour for their participation and a certificate of completion from UNHT2.
Green Mountain Conservation Group organized this fieldtrip to Madison’s Department of Public Works as an extension of their Salt Responsibly campaign, an effort to educate the public about the harm that excessive winter salt application has on the environment.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Green Mountain Conservation Group also partners with our friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter Maine through the Saco River Corridor Commission.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense approaches to resolving problems.
