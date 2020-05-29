Conway Library patrons: All of the library staff truly misses you. Although our building is not yet open to the public, we are still available to meet much of your library needs, including curbside service, internet access from outside, downloadable books and magazines, and a variety of online programs for all audiences.
You may be wondering what will happen with the library’s annual summer reading program, which provides free weekly events, and community reading challenges for all ages with great prize incentives.
Don’t lose hope, because librarians have been working hard to bring you a great program this summer, with a theme entitled, “Imagine Your Story.” This fantasy and fairy tale-based adventure will not disappoint.
Children, teens and adults are encouraged to earn points by tracking reading time, participating in virtual programming, reserving materials online, participating in summer adventure challenges and much more. It’s all laid out for you on a points sheet which can be retrieved outside the library building or accessed through our website.
Every 100 points completed will earn a raffle ticket good toward a chance to win a Kindle Fire, a bicycle or a skateboard. Activities and challenges will meet three categories: “Imagine Your Character,” “Imagine Your Community” and “Imagine Your World.” All of the details are explained through our website, and you can call us with any questions between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This all launches June 1 and will be happening all summer.
The stay-at-home order has been a stressful time for families and individuals, and taking steps to stay mentally and physically healthy is as important as ever. Breathe New Hampshire is partnering with the Conway Library and greater community to provide education and support regarding lung health as it relates to vaping, Juuling, and nicotine addiction. Join a presentation and discussion entitled, “Vaping Unveiled” on Zoom on Thursday, June 4, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It will also be available on Facebook Live.
Tara and myself have been sharing story time sessions for young children every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and although it’s not the same as meeting in person, we are having a lot of fun. All families are invited to join us for engaging picture books, songs and resources for further enrichment. If you are interested, please email us with your name, and children’s names and we will send you a registration link.
Thursday, June 11, from 7 to 8 p.m., the library is sponsoring a fun new program (their own version of a popular radio show). Hosts Clay Groves (radio DJ for 93.5 WMWV, and the podcaster for Fish Nerds) and Conway Librarian Tessa Narducci invite adults near and far to the Conway Library for current event trivia challenges, limericks and hilarious fun. Three special guest panelists will be joining, plus you the listeners will have an opportunity to take part, for your chance to win a special COVID collection package. You must register ahead of time if you want a chance to be called up as a contestant by emailing Tessa at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. Otherwise, you can still tune in as a listener/viewer through Facebook Live on the Conway Public Library page, so be sure to follow us!
Morning book discussions led by Kathy Keene continue on Zoom, and the next one will be Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. “Lord of the Flies,” by William Golding, will be discussed. This group has been having a lot of fun together online, and wouldn’t dream of giving up their group. They always warmly welcome newcomers. Email Kathy for more information at kkeene@conwaypubliclibrry.org.
Stay tuned for more exciting event announcements in the near future, and please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Our website is conwaypubliclibrary.org, Zoom access to programs can be attained by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org with a request, and call (603) 447-5552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.