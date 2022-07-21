Our summer reading program, "Oceans of Possibilities," is underway. This program is for readers of all ages and it’s not too late to sign up. Get a bingo on your card, and bring it in to enter into the raffle to win great prizes at the end of the summer. In addition, each time you return a bingo card, you get to choose from a Pirate’s Cove token for a free game of mini golf or free books to keep.
The weekly summer reading events have been awesome! We started with Magician Robert Clarke, had a great hour of ocean crafts, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center brought turtles, and this coming week we welcome UNH with Lobsters on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Oceans of Art with Carol Hanson on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Story time is moving to Tuesday morning only for July and August. Summer story time will be under the tent at 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Can’t wait to see you there.
For the month of July, we have a traveling exhibition of children’s drawings through the Fermata Arts Foundation as part of the Peace In the World collection. This exhibition is from the Children’s Art School No. 1 in Yoshkar-Ola, Russia and contains 11 drawings by children ages 11 to 16 years old. The Fermata Arts Foundation is dedicated to promoting peace through arts and culture. Drop in to see these beautiful drawings on display in the Ham Community Room.
The Portland Sea Dogs summer reading program is back. This year, they have partnered with Aquaboggan Water Park, and in addition to a Sea Dogs ticket for each reader, there will also be free admission to Aquaboggan. Parents can fill out the form at bit.ly/SeaDogsRead. On this form, the parents can indicate the game date they would like to attend and tickets will be emailed to them. A second email will include the Aquaboggan promo code.
Did you know that you can use your library card for amazing experiences in New Hampshire and Maine. With your Conway Public Library card, you can reserve a pass for free or reduced cost to N.H. State Parks, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine and the Portland Museum of Art. Go to conwaypubliclibrary.org/museum-passes for more information.
Conway, we’ve got a problem. Humanity needs help planning their next mission to Mars, and this is just the camp to do it. During the weeks of Aug. 1 and Aug. 15, the Conway Public Library and Project Succeed are offering a free summer camp for kids grades four to six. Throughout the week, participants will work together to launch a 3D printed model rocket, build and program VEX IQ robots to collect samples from the surface of Mars, and create their own Martian colony in Minecraft. For more information, email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary or call (603) 447-5552. Register for the camp by visiting bit.ly/CPLMission2Mars
We are hosting another Adult Craft Night on Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. Make your very own fleece octopus stuffed animal. Perfect for yourself, your child, or your pet, this design requires minimum sewing and can be made with or without the squeaker. This program is intended for adults only. Registration is required. Go to bit.ly/CPLFleeceOctopus for more information and to register.
Conway Public Library is partnering with Carroll County Adult Education to offer a variety of computer essential classes through Sept. 30. This first class on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. will offer the following: Lesson 1: Devices and Computer Log On; Lesson 2: Mouse Skills; Lesson 3: Mouse shapes.
The instructor, Don Campbell, has worked in the computer field for over 30 years. Starting with desktop publishing, he moved into computer installation, repair, WiFi networks and in-home and classroom training.. He specializes in serving the computer needs of homeowners and small businesses. He can be found online at pc-handyman.net. Drop ins are welcome but registration is preferred. Go to the Conway Public Library’s calendar for more information on this program at https://bit.ly/ComputerEssentials1.
