In-person story time returns to the Conway Public Library. Bring your children (all ages are welcome) to our shady spot beneath a crab apple tree in the library park.
Together, we will enjoy stories, songs, movement, and craft activities. Masks are not required while physical distancing and families can bring their own picnic blanket or use a washable mat provided, which will be spaced 6 feet apart. Water bottles and sippy cups are recommended to help keep cool outside. We hope to continue outdoor story times every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.
The beautiful library park provides many opportunities for physical distancing, while enjoying the outdoors, and enriching library programs. In addition to story time, children and their caregivers are invited to Thursday morning fitness programs at 10 a.m., including Fairy Tale Fitness with Tara and myself through August, and Yoga for Kids in September with Dixie Lea. In addition, there will be preschool and family music programs in September, which include “Melodies and Munchkins” with Riley Waygood on Fridays at 10:30 a.m., and “Moose with a Uke” with Aaron Risi on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 12:30 p.m.
Join us on Zoom to be a contestant on a special edition of library “Jeopardy!” or watch from home on Facebook Live! Hosted by Jeff Beavers. Email Jeff at jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org for a Zoom invitation. This trivia fun will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Children and families are experiencing learning in a variety of ways during COVID, and the Conway Library is a local resource for supporting this. Whether you choose to visit the building where health guidelines are followed, request curbside service, access the library’s online tools resources or all of the above, librarians are eager to serve your needs. You may feel free to call us with any library-related inquiries, have us fulfill book and materials requests, pose technology questions or borrow a Chromebook laptop computer for the day.
If you have ideas about programs you would like to experience at the library, please let us know. We can be reached at (603) 447-5552, and updated information can be found at conwaypubliclibrary.org, Facebook and Instagram.
