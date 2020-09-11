Between a very busy Labor Day weekend in the valley, and the recent school time reboot, stress relief is as important now as it has ever been. You can find some of that therapeutic relief at the Conway Public Library.
Reading is a well-known stress reliever. Whether you are snuggling up with a child or finding some peace and quiet on your own to get lost in a good story, you may find that your body relaxes (great for blood pressure) and your mind can forget some troubles. Reading may also help you to fall asleep at night.
Come in or search the library catalog from home, request a book or two, join an existing virtual book group through the library, or start your own. Tell librarians what you need and they will help.
Music is wonderful for everybody, and absolutely reduces stress. Our friend, Aaron Risi is coming back to sing, play his ukulele and dance with your children on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 12:30 p.m. outside in the library park.
Meet Monty the Moose and friends, enjoy a drawing lesson, have a book (Moose with a Uke) signed by Aaron, and eat an ice cream sandwich.
You and your families deserve a little silliness, creativity and fun. We ask that everybody remain responsible about physical distancing at this event.
Yoga for Kids and Caregivers takes place in the library park every Thursday in September at 11 a.m. Dixie Lea will most certainly share her yoga skills to help relax your minds and bodies. Stretch, learn healthy breathing techniques.
Yoga offers a plethora of benefits to foster healthy development. Some of these benefits include, the enhancement of concentration and memory, aiding in emotional regulation, body awareness and mindfulness, the teaching of discipline and impulse control, helps manage anxiety, and boosts self-esteem.
Libraries are free and open to all. Don’t have a Conway Library card? We can set you up with one, and you don’t have to be a member to enjoy programs offered.
For more information about resources and programs at the Conway Public Library call (603) 447-5552, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
