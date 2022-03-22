The warming temperatures and the melting snow bring on the excitement about getting back on our bikes The Mount Washington Bicycling Club is excited about the 2022 season.
We look forward to reconnecting with fellow members while extending a warm welcome to all those interested in learning more about the bike club. Each year, our club has attracted new members who bring new ideas and energy to the group, as they quickly become cycling friends.
The MWVBC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established more than 12 years ago for the purpose of “promoting safe cycling, uniting cyclists, and fostering youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
To achieve this goal, the club schedules weekly group rides throughout the season, sponsors and supports various cycling events and hosts several socials.
With more normalcy in place after dealing with COVID, we look forward to holding our spring event on Wednesday, April 13. The event will happen at the Ledge Brewing Co., located at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale. Join us from 5-7 p.m. for the business/social meeting. Cash bar will be available and Red Fox Pizza provided by the club.
There, memberships can be renewed and as always, we welcome new members. There will be information about the upcoming events with chances to volunteer at our annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day and Crank the Kanc, May 7 and 14, respectively. Thorough explanation will be given to our weekly club rides. The club hosts rides for all different cycling levels in and around the MWV. These rides take place most days of the week and have a specified leader. Ride and Dine rides will also be available.
We are encouraging members to sign up as ride leaders. The board will provide further information about their responsibilities as well as training via Zoom on April 18 at 7 p.m. A bike workshop will also be presented for ride leaders at Pro Tunes with Jeremiah, located at 211 Main St, Jackson. This hands-on workshop is 6:30-8 p.m., April 21.
Bicycling in and around the MWV is invigorating and promotes healthy activity. Let’s be cautious and follow the rules of the road on our bikes, as we would as a driver in a car. Let’s all share the road in a safe manner. Here’s to many miles of safe cycling in Mount Washington Valley.
