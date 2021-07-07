JACKSON — The Jackson Library will be welcoming children to its numerous summer events. All programs will take place in a tent outside the back of the Library and are free and open to the public.
Story time will be held weekly on Thursdays through Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. Join Meredith and Petunia under the tent for stories, songs, and action rhymes and feel free to bring a blanket and chairs. These story times are best suited for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.
The following programs are designed with elementary school-aged children in mind and supervision will be provided by library staff. If younger children are attending, a caregiver will also need to be present. With one exception, prior registration is encouraged but not required. Go to jacksonlibrary.org/tailsandtales for more information.
Tuesday, July 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. Tin Mountain Conservation Center hosts its New Hampshire Wildlife Program. Learn about the area’s wildlife and the adaptations they’ve evolved to thrive in the north country. How can you tell what an animal eats or how well it hears from looking at its skull?
Join Tin Mountain in exploring mounts, skulls, and furs of some of these animals for a greater appreciation of what it takes to survive in the various habitats of the Mount Washington Valley. To learn more about Tin Mountain, go to tinmountain.org.
Tuesday, July 20, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Carol Hanson hosts a Tails and Tales Art Program. Please note that pre-registration is required for this program to ensure that adequate supplies are available.
Children will be shown various types of animals, through stories and images. They will then focus on the shape and design of the tails of certain animals. They will first paint an animal then paint a tail on a separate page. These will be cut out and dropped in a box. Children will randomly choose a tail, affix it to their animal, then write a story about how that animal got that tail.
Friday, July 30, from 5 to 6 p.m. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will present their No Two Tails Alike Program. An animal’s tail can serve as a rudder when swimming, help with agility during flight, or can even function like an extra hand. Meet live native wildlife ambassadors as a naturalist from Squam Lakes Natural Science Center tells tales of the tails of some of New Hampshire’s native wildlife.
Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 4 p.m. Join EB Brandt from Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Jackson Public Library for Frog Discovery Time. In following the summer reading theme “Tails and Tales'' the group will read Growing Frogs by Vivian French and illustrated by Alison Bartlett.
Participants will also learn about what it means to be an amphibian, what is metamorphosis, and what frogs can be found in our backyards. Participants will play a game, create a frog puppet craft, and interact with live frogs from the Green Mountain Conservation Group vernal pool. To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
Masks are requested when distancing is not convenient.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Library by phone (603) 383-9731 or by email staff@jacksonlibrary.org, or go to jacksonlibrary.org.
