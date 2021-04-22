CONWAY — Local artist Isaac C. Rader will have his artwork on display and for sale at the Mount Washington Valley Art Association Main Street Art Gallery for the months of May and June. The gallery is open Thursdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is located at 16 Norcross Circle in North Conway.
Rader, of Intervale, creates pencil sketches from his photographs of local scenes, photographs his drawings and uploads them to Photoshop to digitally color them. The result is an interesting blend of hand drawing, collage and intriguing color composition taken from the original photograph. Each piece captures the natural beauty of New Hampshire.
Rader takes inspiration from the surrounding scenery for his landscape drawings. His summers on Lake Winnipesaukee inspire his drawings of iconic Lake scenes. He earned his bachelor of arts degree at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., in 2017. Since graduation, he has continued his art education with local classes and classes at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, Vt., in animation, comics and digital coloring.
Rader’s art was exhibited in August 2014 in a one-man show, ARTillery, in North Conway . His pet portraits were on display at Bark in the Park in 2018. Isaac was selected to participate in 2016 and 2017 in the juried art show, Unspoken Words: Works by Autistic Artists, at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in Bethlehem. Isaac’s Art work was displayed at the Conway Public Library in December 2020.
Isaac enjoys drawing trains, animals, futuristic firearms inspired by video games and futuristic cityscapes. He has received praise from homeowners and pet owners who commission him to create pet portraits and house portraits, both pencil on paper and digitally colored.
He can be contacted through his website doghouseart.net or by email at i.c.rader42095@gmail.com.
The Mount Washington Valley Art Association, of which Isaac is a member, is an independent, community focused, non-profit organization that exists to promote the study, appreciation and display of the visual arts in the Mount Washington Valley Region.
