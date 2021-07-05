By Phil Franklin, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
BARTLETT — For the third consecutive year, the Bartlett Historical Society and members of the faculty at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett challenged the eighth-grade class with the Bartlett History Project.
This project is designed to give the eighth-graders an opportunity to learn about topics related the history of Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson. The result of this intentionally competitive project is the presentation of the Bartlett History Award to the student who most successfully delivers a project that exceeds the criteria of the assignment.
The Bartlett History Project is designed to have each student select a topic related to local history, thoroughly research that topic, write a paper conveying their findings and develop a presentation to demonstrate what they learned about their topic.
As was the case in the 2020 project, the pandemic added some significant challenges as students and faculty were faced with both in-school and home-based learning. Also, the historical society, partner for this project was able to interact with students only via online meetings.
Still, to her credit, Jennifer Lord, the eighth-grade teacher who has been partnering on the Bartlett History Project for the past three years, was able to keep students focused.
On June 10 at the eighth-grade celebration event at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, student Ella Ugino of Jackson was awarded the Bartlett History Award for her work on the topic, "The Willey Family House Landslide."
Through her research, Ugino traced the history of the Samuel Willey family from their farm in Lower Bartlett to their house and innkeeping business in Hart’s Location. She recounted the events of Aug. 28, 1826, that led to the tragic death of all of the family members plus two workers hired by the Willeys.
Ugino also carefully traced the events that followed that night of terrible destruction in Crawford Notch and related several anecdotes that came from this incident, including how residents of Hart’s Location and Bartlett mounted the search for the family.
While many articles have been written about this story, Ella’s report pulled together interesting details that reminded us of the Willey family and their sad and sudden end. She did a great job tackling this challenging topic.
Ella’s name will be added to the Bartlett History Award plaque that is displayed at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Phil Franklin is president of the Bartlett Historical Society.
