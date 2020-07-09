LOVELL, Maine — Harvest Gold Gallery will be presenting its first of a series of plein air artist demonstrations that will take place in the gallery’s gardens beginning with Tom Merriam at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
Made famous by impressionists such as Monet and Renoir, plein air is the art of painting outdoors. Many artists featured at Harvest Gold continue the legacy of plein air.
Merriam is a multitalented artist; from carving to watercolors and oils, he creates art using a variety of media. A Maine native, Merriam began carving wood at the age of 12 and took part in the family log bench business.
After graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music as a piano technician, he worked as a piano repairman and tuner while also taking commissions as a carver.
Merriam began carving full-time in 1982 when he started working for a sign company in North Conway and won six national awards for Dimensional Sign Design.
Merriam was initially a self-taught watercolorist before studying under George Carpenter. Carpenter was the last surviving member of the Whiskey Water Color Association and imparted many of his techniques to Merriam.
The Whiskey Watercolor Association got its name because the members would paint plein air in the winter months and, in order to prevent the paint from freezing, the artists would add whiskey to the paint.
Continuing the tradition of plein air, Merriam often begins his work outside and paints small, quick studies of his subject matter.
In these studies, he captures the variables that exist when painting outdoors: wind, light and overall movement of a scene. He then returns to his studio to complete the final piece.
In addition to painting and carving, Merriam is a skilled poet, storyteller and musician. He has published several children’s books that he wrote and illustrated himself. These books can be found at the gallery, along with over 40 of his painted and carved works.
For more information about Merriam, or the plein air sessions taking place this summer or Harvest Gold Gallery, call (207) 925-6502 or go to harvestgoldgallery.com.
