Green Mountain Conservation Group and District Conservationist Nels Liljedahl of the Natural Resources Conservation Service who will share “Conservation in the Pristine Paradise of Palau,” a presentation about his 10-month experience on the remote Pacific Island archipelago of Palau on Wednesday, March 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Liljedahl started this adventure by living in the small fishing village of Ollei and working on reforestation and water quality protection for the seagrass beds and coral reefs, the lifeblood of Palau.
Register in advance for “Conservation in the Pristine Paradise of Palau” on Zoom Wednesday, March 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. at gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Green Mountain Conservation Group also partners with our friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter, Maine, through the Saco River Corridor Commission. Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense approaches to resolving problems.
