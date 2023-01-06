GMCG Animal Tracking Programs-Barbara Bald

Naturalist and wildlife enthusiast Barbara Bald (right) will lead a series of educational programs in 2023 with Green Mountain Conservation Group. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting a series of animal tracking programs led by New Hampshire wildlife enthusiast and naturalist Barbara Bald.

The first program will be an “Introduction to Animal Tracking” on Jan. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Ever want to know what visits your backyard at night? During the day? What sleeps under your shed? Care to help youngsters identify the tracks and signs of animals with which we share the land? Through photographs, participants will examine prints, track patterns, stride and straddle in snow, consider where and when to look and become familiar with resources the help decode stories in the snow. No science experience is necessary. Pre-register at gmcg.org for this program.

