EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting a series of animal tracking programs led by New Hampshire wildlife enthusiast and naturalist Barbara Bald.
The first program will be an “Introduction to Animal Tracking” on Jan. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Ever want to know what visits your backyard at night? During the day? What sleeps under your shed? Care to help youngsters identify the tracks and signs of animals with which we share the land? Through photographs, participants will examine prints, track patterns, stride and straddle in snow, consider where and when to look and become familiar with resources the help decode stories in the snow. No science experience is necessary. Pre-register at gmcg.org for this program.
The second tracking program will be an “Outdoor Animal Tracking” program on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s conservation center, the Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
This program is family friendly and open to all ages. Participants will be led on a short outdoor walk along the Blue Heron Trail and also spend some time observing casts of tracks, pelts, skulls and more before heading out into the forest to explore. Participants will learn how to identify native animal and bird tracks in the snow. Dress appropriately for the weather and with proper footwear. Contact education@gmcg.org to preregister for this program as space is limited.
The third tracking program will be the children’s program “Moose on the Loose” on Wednesday, March 1, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Zoom. How tall is a moose? How heavy? Can it swim? What about its diet? Bald will introduce young readers to moose that live in New Hampshire by reading and showing illustrations from the children’s book “Antlers Forever” by Frances Bluxam. Through Zoom, students will have a chance to get answers to these questions and more. Participants will receive a Moose bibliography and samples of some hands-on activities to try at home. Contact education@gmcg.org to preregister for this program.
All of these events are free to the public, with donations graciously accepted.
Barbara Bald taught science to sixth-grade students in Gilford for 22 years, has worked with Green Mountain Conservation Group conducting macroinvertebrate sampling, and helped facilitate the Sense of Place program for second graders in schools in Maine.
She took tracking classes with Paul Rezendes and his senior trackers, along with members of the Appalachian Mountain Club and staff of the White Pines program in Maine. Bald has been tracking animals for 20 years, but with so much to learn about the land and the creatures that live in it, she still considers herself an intermediate tracker.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has been protecting the natural resources of the Ossipee Watershed since 1997. For more information about research, education, advocacy and land conservation, go to gmcg.org and like the group on Facebook.
