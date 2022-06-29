OSSIPEE — The Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of its annual scholarships and The Christine Powers Memorial Scholarship.
Each year, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce offers scholarships to students pursuing post-secondary education or training to students who reside in the towns of Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth. Recipients must have a grade point average of 2.5 or better reflected on their official school transcript for the 1st semester.
In addition, GOACC is proud to announce The Christine Powers Memorial Scholarship recipient.
This award was established in memory of Christine P. Powers, a longtime resident and supporter of the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce. Christine was an energizing and kind woman who tragically passed in a car accident in 1986.
Christine played an instrumental role in the formation of the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce in the early 1970s. The Chamber created the Christine Powers Memorial Scholarship to honor her memory.
The committee awards scholarships based on academics, financial need, and the students’ stated determination in furthering their education. The Christine Powers Memorial Scholarship also includes the students' involvement within the community.
GOACC is honored to recognize the following students:
• Alexis Paige Eldridge, Effingham — Christine Powers Memorial Scholarship — Kingswood Regional High School
• Nevaeh Mills, Ossipee — Kingswood Regional High School
• Aubrey Overall, Effingham — Kingswood Regional High School
• Salome C. Salgado, Ossipee — University of New Hampshire
• Ansel Anthony Barclay, Silver Lake — Kennett High School
• Tyler Desjardins, Effingham — Kingswood Regional High School
• Andrew Keniston, Center Ossipee — Kingswood Regional High School
“We are pleased to award these scholarships. GOACC has awarded over $110,000 in scholarship money to deserving students in the Greater Ossipee area,” said GOACC President Lynn Kearney. “It’s gratifying to support these particular students in such a direct way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.