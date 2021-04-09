We’ve been blessed with another beautiful, sunny day so perhaps, for just a little while, we can forget about tax deadlines and vaccine shots and simply get outside and enjoy this wonderful weather.
Thanks to Jill, our ingenious program director, some of our homebound seniors have had the opportunity to take a ride around the valley on the Gibson Center van. Once a week, she has taken three or four seniors out for a tour of the town giving them the chance to socialize with friends at a safe distance and see what’s been going on around the valley. If you’d like to join her, call the center and leave her a message with your name and phone number.
I was stunned by a news story I heard the other day regarding something referred to as “trash donations.” Goodwill Industries, an American non-profit organization that provides job training and other community-based programs for people who have barriers preventing them from obtaining a job, recently reported a major problem they were dealing with regarding trash donations.
Last year, they received a vast amount of unusable donations that simply had to be disposed of at a cost of nearly one million dollars. No doubt that money could have been put to much better use. I only mention this news story because at one time or another, we all find it necessary to clean out that closet or garage. So perhaps the question we should ask ourselves before making a donation to a non-profit is whether we would offer that donation to a friend or family. Just a little food for thought.
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, roast chicken dinner; Tuesday, pasta bolognese; Wednesday, pork stir fry rice; Thursday, Hungarian beef and mushrooms; Friday, brunch for lunch. Please Note: the menu is subject to change without notice.
