This week, in the dining room, we were talking about signs of spring. We compared notes on whose daffodils were blooming, and where to find pussy willows.
One lady shared that she displays pussy willows on her church alter during the season of Lent.
Another lady told of her school days when the nuns would rub colored chalk on a screen, over pussy willows, and they would have pastel buds.
A third remembered a poem, really a song, learned in kindergarten:
“I know a little pussy
Her coat is silver grey
She lives out in a meadow,
Not very far away
She’ll always be a pussy
She’ll never be a cat
For she’s a pussy willow
Now what do you think of that?
Meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, meow, SCAT!”
Speaking of signs of spring, there is still room on the bus to Cape Cod, where we will visit the Rhododendron Festival, as well as Martha’s Vineyard. Join us for this weeklong trip.
The Gibson Center is offering home to concert ride to the Corvette Doo Wop show at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center in Fryeburg, Maine, on April 30. If you don’t drive after dark, give us a call, and for $30, seniors will be able to enjoy the great music of the 1950s. Call today to reserve your ticket and space on the bus, (603) 356-3231.
Lunch this week will be Monday, chicken parmesan casserole; Tuesday: pork Eisenhower; Wednesday, Bavarian meatloaf; Thursday, kielbasa with red beans; Friday, mac and cheeseburger casserole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.